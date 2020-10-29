Schools go virtual due to train derailment

Mauriceville campuses will all be virtual on Friday.

According to Orange County officials, roads around the Mauriceville campuses will be inaccessible on Friday, October 30.

All Mauriceville Elementary and Mauriceville Middle School students will attend class virtually through TEAMS. High School students living in Mauriceville who cannot get to the school on their own must attend virtually through TEAMS as well. Buses cannot run their routes on the Mauriceville side of the District.

All Little Cypress campuses and bus routes will operate normally.