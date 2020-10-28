West completes Cactus Rose 100-mile ultramarathon

From staff reports

Orange County resident Larry “Laz” West completed the Cactus Rose 100-mile ultramarathon this weekend

During the race, which was held in Bandera at the Hill Country Natural Area, West who felt he was going to not finish the race after running 41 miles. However, after some sleep, food, and the encouragement of his trail family he completed the next 59 miles making this his 4th 100-mile finish.

West was running representing the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

This race now qualifies him to apply to the Badwater 135-mile ultramarathon held during the summer in Death Valley California.

Badwater 135-mile Ultra-marathon is recognized globally as “the world’s toughest foot race,” the legendary event pits approximately 90 of the world’s toughest athletes — runners, triathletes, adventure racers, and mountaineers — against one another and the elements. Covering 135 miles non-stop from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, CA in temperatures up to 130F, it is the most demanding and extreme running race offered anywhere on the planet.

Laz wants to encourage others that no matter what they are going through on the trail or the trail of life they are so much stronger than they realize and can go far further and faster than imagined if they keep moving forward.

In February, West married Crystal West at the finish line of the Rocky Raccoon ultramarathon in Huntsville, Texas.

In 2011, Larry lined up in Perryville, Ark. for the Arkansas Traveller 100-mile ultra-marathon. He moved forward for 29 hours and 17 minutes finishing the 100-mile distance while at the same time beating his prior 50-mile time by over an hour.

Larry was also invited to the Boston marathon, in 2014, for a law enforcement charity “Cops for Kids with Cancer.”