NWS Lake Charles Tropical Weather Update: 4 p.m. October 28, 2020

Zeta is making landfall near Port Fourchon in southeast Louisiana. It is currently a Category 2 hurricane with maximum winds near 110 mph . Highest wind gusts this afternoon were in the 30-40 mph range in eastern St. Mary parish. A wind advisory will remain in effect until 7PM for St. Mary and lower St. Martin parish until 7PM. Winds will diminish across the region overnight.

Improving weather is expected behind a cold front which is approaching the Texas/Louisiana border this afternoon. Much cooler weather is expected with lows tonight in the 40s. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s.

Locally heavy rainfall was occurring mainly south of Morgan City. A storm total of 3-4 inches will likely occur. Otherwise rain should diminish areawide this evening.