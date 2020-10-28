Halloween events

From Staff Reports

While COVID has Fall Festivals searching for new ways to celebrate the holiday, many events are set for this weekend. While celebrating a different kind of holiday season, consider donating blood to help someone in need and to honor the memory of Ken Thayer.

Blood Drive

Donate blood in memory of Ken Thayer, a person who loved Halloween. A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 inside Thayer Dance Academy located at 1201 North 16th Street in Orange. Must present photo ID at the time of donation. For questions about blood donation, go to Lifeshare.org or call 318-322-4445

Honda Halloween

Honda of Orange will host Honda Halloween from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2002 at 1800 Strickland Drive in Orange. The event will include no contact trick or treating, Halloween bean bag toss, prizes and more. All ages are welcome.

Halloween at the Library

Trick or Treat may look a little different this year, but we still want to share the joy of Halloween with our citizens. To join the fun, just drive your car thru the main drive at the front of the library to pick up your Halloween goodie bags starting at 5 p.m. until gone on Saturday, Oct. 31. No need to get out of the car. Stay safe this Halloween. We can’t wait to see your costumes! Trick or Treaters must be present.

Fall Family Fun Day

The Museum of the Gulf Coast is having a Fall Family Fun Day on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at 700 Procter Street in Port Arthur. This is a FREE event. We will be outdoors, in our parking lot giving out candy and we will have some exciting activities and organizations there. Star Wars character appearances by Charitable Force. Horse experience with Stable Spirit, and Lamar University robotics club.

Orange Firestation Drive thru

Orange Fire Department will host a Drive Thru in lieu of the annual Open House for Halloween. The event will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Orange Police Department and Orange Public Library will host similar events at the same time.

Eat a Bug & Trunk-or-Treat at AMSET’s Free Family Arts Day

Beaumont — The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) presents its popular “Eat a Bug!” Free Family Arts Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020. For this family day, AMSET is celebrating Halloween and Day of the Dead with a Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru.

While staying in their vehicles, families are invited to ride through AMSET’s parking lot to receive bags filled with goodies and supplies to create art activities. Art activities will correlate with this spooky season and AMSET’s current exhibitions, FROM THE VAULT: Tyler Museum of Art and PERSPECTIVES: Selections from the Permanent Collection.

Joining in on the fun, the Fire Museum of Texas, Texas Energy Museum, Bill Clark Bugsperts, Beaumont Public Library, the McFaddin-Ward House and more will be present throughout the parking lot to give out treats.

Children and their families will get to participate in art activities including God’s Eyes, Balloon Calaveras, Halloween Masks, and Comic Strip Creations.

Art activity supplies will be limited and given out according to the number of children in the vehicle.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit amset.org or call (409) 832-3432.