Vidor Rotary Club to host Annual Chili Dinner

Vidor Rotary Club will once again host their annual Election Day chili dinner, this time with grab and go for social distancing. “We will miss being about to have the students performing and folks being allowed to sit and eat and visit, but we are going to observe social distancing to keep everyone safe, so people can come in, pick up their chili, and eat at home,” says Rotary Club President Derrick Barber.The event will be held on Tuesday, November 3, from 3:30-6:30 at First United Methodist Church Vidor’s Katie Pittman Christian Activity Center, 501 N. Main. Chili and rice to go is only $5 a person, with pre-bagged cookies and cake balls for sale on site. The Rotarians will also have a couple of gift baskets with a lot of gift cards and unique items, and tickets for a donation towards winning one of those will help support Vidor Rotary Club’s green bus Read and Feed program, which takes meals and books to low income areas in the city.

Tickets may be purchased on site, or pre-ordered from any Vidor Rotary Club member. They may also be obtained by emailing sally8363@aol.com for instructions on how to purchase by Square or Venmo. The Vidor Rotary Club, as with all other non-profits, has not been able to hold fundraisers during the pandemic, and is grateful for the support of caring area individuals and businesses.