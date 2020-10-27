Orange County marriage licenses issued 10.19-10.23.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 19-October 23, 2020:
Michael A. Medina and Chelsea M. Gardner
Jared D. Forman and Misty N. Watson
Matthew J. Cain and Cynthia M. Jarreau
Nathaniel D. Adams and Jacey M. Bledsoe
Zachary M. Goodin and Kalei E. Manuel
Christopher A. Orr and Emma E. Wilson
Nicholas C. Jarrell and Ashlynn N. Brown
James B. Shute and Tishonda R. Marchant
Gary W. Jones and Kristina A. Lewis
Dillon M. Taylor and Ashla F. Tran
Dustin L. Grantham and Britaney C. Dixon