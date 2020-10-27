Orange County marriage licenses issued 10.19-10.23.20

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 19-October 23, 2020:

Michael A. Medina and Chelsea M. Gardner

Jared D. Forman and Misty N. Watson

Matthew J. Cain and Cynthia M. Jarreau

Nathaniel D. Adams and Jacey M. Bledsoe

Zachary M. Goodin and Kalei E. Manuel

Christopher A. Orr and Emma E. Wilson

Nicholas C. Jarrell and Ashlynn N. Brown

James B. Shute and Tishonda R. Marchant

Gary W. Jones and Kristina A. Lewis

Dillon M. Taylor and Ashla F. Tran

Dustin L. Grantham and Britaney C. Dixon