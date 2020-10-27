Granger Chevrolet is honored with award

To The Leader

Chevrolet is honoring nearly 150 Chevrolet dealers nationwide with the Mark of Excellence Dealer Trophy for leading the dealer network in superior customer sales, service and experience, while growing their business.

“At Granger Chevrolet, it is our goal each and every day to provide the best retail experience for our customers. We are extremely proud to announce that we are one of 543 Chevrolet dealerships to receive the 2019 Mark of Excellence award,” Al Granger said.

“It is an honor to receive the 2019 Mark of Excellence Award from Chevrolet. On behalf of everyone at Granger Chevrolet, we’d like to thank all our valued customers for your support. We look forward to continuing the momentum through 2020 and beyond!” Granger said.