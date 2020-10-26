Driver killed in ejection crash

By Eric Williams

A 29-year-old Louisiana man was ejected from a car and killed after he lost control of his vehicle crashing into a utility pole Sunday night. According to a report filed by Orange Police Officer D. Slaughter, it was a single vehicle crash.

A 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east in the 100 block of Green Avenue near Simmons late Sunday evening when the crash occurred. According to nearby residents. a loud crash was heard about an hour prior to when the crash was reported and knocking out the electricity.

Entergy personal responding to the power outages is believed to have found the wreck while searching for the source of the outage. Entergy outage map reported over 900 customers were affected by the outage.

Officers received the call reporting the major crash around 9:30 p.m.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene and was identified as David Danielson, of Deridder, Louisiana.

Orange Police are investigating the crash.