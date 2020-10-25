Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 10.12-10.18.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from October 12 – October 18, 2020:

Monday, Oct. 12

Runaway at the 2100 block of west Norman Circle in Orange

Burglary in the Vidor area

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Theft at the 900 block of Courmier Street in Vidor

Theft at the 600 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor

Missing person at the 900 block of Gum Street in Vidor

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Theft at the 5300 block of washateria Road in Orange

Deadly conduct at the 7400 block of Royal Oaks Circle in Orange

Burglary at the 1500 block of Terry Road in Vidor

Thursday, Oct. 15

Assault at the 2500 block of Herringnton Road in Orange

Suspicious person at the 11000 block of Hwy. 12 in Orange

Burglary at the 200 block of Glidden Street in Orange

Burglary at the 7700 block of Betsy Lane in Orange

Burglary at the 8400 block of Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Disturbance at the 2600 block of Carabelle Street in Vidor

Burglary at the 7800 block of Betsy Lane in Orange

Disturbance at Farm to Market Road 1136 and Interstate 10 in Orange.

Burglary at the 200 block of Glidden Street in Orange

Friday, Oct. 16

Animal bite at the 1100 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 2000 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Saturday, Oct. 17

Burglary at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange

Fire investigation at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Sunday, Oct. 18

Disturbance at the 5000 block of Williamson Road in Orange

Burglary at the 100 block of Pleasant Drive in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 9000 block of Hollis Road in Orange

Suspicious circumstances at the 4300 block of Main Street in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office