NWS Lake Charles Tropical Weather Update 5 p.m. 10.25.2020

Tropical Storm Zeta has remained nearly stationary today. Zeta is forecasted to emerge as a Category 1 hurricane over the Southern Gulf Monday night. The current track has a landfall as a tropical storm in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday. A cold front is forecasted to move through the area on Wednesday as well and this will add even more uncertainty to this forecast.

Regardless of Zeta’s track, we are anticipating increasing rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Windy conditions are expected, mainly over coastal south central Louisiana on Wednesday.