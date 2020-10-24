Orange Police Beat 10.16-10.22.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 16 – October 22, 2020:

Friday, Oct. 16

Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 700 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at 15 th Street and Green Ave.

Street and Green Ave. Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Stolen vehicle at the 1200 block of Wrenway Street

Stolen vehicle at 10 th Street and Burton Ave

Street and Burton Ave Damaged property at the 2000 block of Interstate 10

Criminal trespass at the 1500 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3800 block of MLK Jr. Drive

Saturday, Oct. 17

Assault on Sunset A Circle

Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 10 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and McArthur Drive

Possession of a weapon at the 4000 block of Sikes

Sunday, Oct. 18

Driving under the influence alcohol at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Theft at the 1000 block of 14 th Street

Street Shoplifting at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Sexual assault in the Orange area

Monday, Oct. 19

Sexual offense reported in the Orange area

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3400 block of Old 90

Theft at the 1100 block of Green Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the South service road near Gloria

Theft at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 14th Street and Burton Ave

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Trespassing at the 100 block of Amaryllis Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Taniger and Bear Trails

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market 105

Controlled substance at the 1100 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of MacArthur

Controlled substance at the 1100 block of 6th Street

Thursday, Oct. 22

Assault at the 5700 block of Pine Needle Drive

Assault at the 600 block of Cordrey Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 at Cherokee Trails

Trespassing at the 600 block of Burton Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department