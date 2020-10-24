expand
October 24, 2020

Orange Police Beat 10.16-10.22.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:36 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 16 – October 22, 2020:

Friday, Oct. 16

  • Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 700 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at 15th Street and Green Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 1200 block of Wrenway Street
  • Stolen vehicle at 10th Street and Burton Ave
  • Damaged property at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Criminal trespass at the 1500 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3800 block of MLK Jr. Drive

Saturday, Oct. 17

  • Assault on Sunset A Circle
  • Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 10th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and McArthur Drive
  • Possession of a weapon at the 4000 block of Sikes

Sunday, Oct. 18

  • Driving under the influence alcohol at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 1000 block of 14th Street
  • Shoplifting at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Sexual assault in the Orange area

Monday, Oct. 19

  • Sexual offense reported in the Orange area

Tuesday, Oct. 20

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3400 block of Old 90
  • Theft at the 1100 block of Green Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the South service road near Gloria
  • Theft at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 14th Street and Burton Ave

Wednesday, Oct. 21

  • Trespassing at the 100 block of Amaryllis Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Taniger and Bear Trails
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market 105
  • Controlled substance at the 1100 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of MacArthur
  • Controlled substance at the 1100 block of 6th Street

Thursday, Oct. 22

  • Assault at the 5700 block of Pine Needle Drive
  • Assault at the 600 block of Cordrey Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 at Cherokee Trails
  • Trespassing at the 600 block of Burton Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

