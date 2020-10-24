Heading to National Championship

By Dawn Burleigh

Friday morning Lamar State College Orange’s Fishing Club anglers Brett Fregia and Jack Tindel III headed to the B.A.S.S. National Championship in Leesburg, Florida.

Fregia and Tindel III placed 11th in the FLW Tournament on the Ouachita River on Friday, October 2, ranking them high enough to participate in the National Championship.

Fregia and Tindel III’s winning weigh-in was 9-7.

Thursday evening, a drive by sendoff was held at the Lamar State College Orange. Orange County Judge John Gothia and a representative of Granger Chevrolet were among the many who drove thru to wish the anglers luck and gifts for the trip.

One man in the crowds was Jack Tindel’s father, Jack Tindel II.

“He was here the day we made the announcement for creating the club,” Lamar State College Orange President Dr. Thomas Johnson said. “He helped us get established. He and his wife have been great role models for our kids.”

“He is too kind with his words,” Tindel II said. “It was his [Johnson’s] vision. It couldn’t happen without his support and the support of the community.”