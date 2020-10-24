FAITH: Commitment and discipline are two vital ingredients

When it comes to success and being successful, commitment and discipline are two vital ingredients that are needed.

As much as we know we need them, applying them is a true test.

We want to believe we have what it takes to apply them until the time comes to apply them. We can have the want to, but our want to will be challenged when it’s time to put our want to into action.

It’s at this time the very nature of our commitment and discipline will either rise or fall.

I’ve found in the process of success that commitment needs discipline and discipline needs commitment. I would set goals and start out doing well. Once I encountered a snag, challenge or adversity my commitment or discipline faltered, and I ended up falling or failing in my quest for success. I would restart my quest and because of the lack of commitment and discipline.

I received the same result.

I did a self-assessment and concluded that I need to embrace the true meaning of these two significant principles.

Commitment is the state or quality of being dedicated to a cause and/or activity. This is accomplished by the fulfilment of a pledge or obligation to engagement under the expectation of being loyal with the attitude to succeed.

Discipline is the controlled behavior resulting from systematic rules of conduct requiring that rules, orders or principles be obeyed.

Ergo, in the process of becoming a success, I’ve embraced that I need to have controlled behavior resulting in the state or quality of being dedicated to systematic rules of conduct resulting in the fulfilment of a pledge or obligation to my goals under the expectation of being loyal to with the attitude to succeed, resisting the urge to quit. It’s only through pressing through these urges that my commitment and discipline will strengthen me to succeed.

Where’s your level of commitment and discipline? Do they have the strength to press through? We may say that we have a strong sense of the two. Our success rate confirms the truth.

Really want to succeed at accomplishing your goals? Check your commitment and discipline. Commitment must be discipline and discipline must have commitment.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.