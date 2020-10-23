expand
October 23, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 10.14-10.20-20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:34 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 14 – October 20, 2020:

Wednesday, Oct. 14

  • Warrant service at the 1200 block of Main Street
  • Burglary at the 1400 block of Orange Street

Thursday, Oct. 15

  • Missing person at the 500 block of Main Street

Saturday, Oct. 17

  • Theft at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 200 block of Main Street
  • Assault at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Burglary at the 2300 block of Main Street

Sunday, Oct. 18

  • Theft at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
  • Harassment at the 1200 block of Main Street

Monday, Oct. 19

  • Controlled substance at Cornell and Terry
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Elizabeth Street
  • Sexual assault in the Vidor area

Tuesday, Oct. 20

  • Burglary at the 1300 block of Third Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

