Vidor Police Beat 10.14-10.20-20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 14 – October 20, 2020:

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Warrant service at the 1200 block of Main Street

Burglary at the 1400 block of Orange Street

Thursday, Oct. 15

Missing person at the 500 block of Main Street

Saturday, Oct. 17

Theft at the 21400 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 200 block of Main Street

Assault at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12

Burglary at the 2300 block of Main Street

Sunday, Oct. 18

Theft at the 21400 block of Interstate 10

Harassment at the 1200 block of Main Street

Monday, Oct. 19

Controlled substance at Cornell and Terry

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Elizabeth Street

Sexual assault in the Vidor area

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Burglary at the 1300 block of Third Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department