Lady Bobcats finish strong with win over Vidor in 5

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats wrapped up their District 22-4A volleyball season with a flurry as they downed the Vidor Lady Pirates 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 15-7 on Senior Night.

The Lady Bobcats (5-7 in district) were led by Madison Greenway’s 15 kills. Mackenzie Haley had five kills while Hannah Francis, Emma Humplik and Destinie Jeane each had four.

Ryden Stanfield led the way with 31 digs while Greenway notched 22 and Humplik 14.

Bailee South put together 21 assists while Faith Burnette had 17.

Jeane collected eight blocks while Greenway and Humplik each had one.

Francis and Harleigh Rawls both had three aces while South and Greenway had two apiece.

The Lady Pirates (6-5 in district) have clinched a playoff berth and currently stand in fourth-place.