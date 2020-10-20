expand
October 20, 2020

Death Notices 10.20.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Cecil Gerald Williams, 97, of Orange passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Mark’s Medical Center in La Grange, TX, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Sandra Ann Collins, 78, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on October 14, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Jerry Lee Rowley, 69 of League City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Timothy “Tim” Morris McCroskey, 59, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Ladelle Ann Blakeney, 87, of Bridge City, passed away on October 17, 2020. Services pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

