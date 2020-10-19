Newton County Sheriff’s Weekly Report 10.19.20

PRESS RELEASE — Hope everyone had a good week. Not too bad around here. Let’s see what’s been going on.

We had countless calls last week about people shooting guns. Officers followed up. Most of these calls were deer hunters zeroing rifles in for deer season. Please be careful when shooting them in.

Remember two things happen every time you shoot a gun. First, once the bullet leaves the barrel, you can’t get it back. Second, you are responsible for all the damage it does. Please be careful. We had a couple calls from people saying that people are bad mouthing them on Facebook. Bad mouthing on Facebook is something we can’t stop. WOW!

We assisted the Texas Attorney General’s Office in serving a search warrant. A 24-year-old male was arrested on six counts of child porn. Man is still in jail on $180,000 bond. Good working with those officers.

Deputy Laird recovered a stolen vehicle over the weekend. It was reported stolen from Orange County.

Call of the week. Man called and said he located the long-lost Treasure of Jean Lafitte in the Sabine River. He wanted us to know he is claiming the treasure. He will be back tomorrow and get the treasure. Next day he called and said the Dam released too much water and he could not get in the river. He stated, “it’s clear someone else is hiding and stealing the treasure”. He wants us to be looking into this conspiracy. O.K.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on. Ya’ll have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.