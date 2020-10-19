LC-M’s Fisher roll to Miller CC title; OC runners fare well

VIDOR – Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher rolled to a first-place finish in the Girls 4A-and-Under Division and Bridge City’s Caden Shaw ran up in the 5A-6A Division and placed a solid second at the Rick Miller Invitational Cross Country Meet held at Claiborne Park Saturday.

Fisher ran a personal-best time of 12 minutes, 37.62 seconds to capture first-place over the 3,200-meter course.

Shaw ran a superb time of 16:56.77 to capture second in his 5,000-meter race.

Beaumont West Brook’s Caleb Wilson won the Boys 5A-6A race with a 16:53.51. Huffman’s Jetzibe Trevino took the Girls 5A-6A race over 5,000 meters in 19:27.20 and Renaissance Academy’s Travis Gibson claimed the 4A-and-Under Boys race in 17:37.07.

Following Fisher for the LC-M girls were Karlie Seymour (11th, 14:35.68), Robyn Courmier (21st, 15:45.59), Jenna Hallman (24th, 15:56.78), DeAsia Tippins (32nd, 16:22.51), Miranda Keltz (36th, 16:56.82) and Danika Williamson (37th, 16:59.42).

Kaelyn Guillory paced the Bridge City Lady Cardinals, finishing 16th with a 15:15.82. She was followed by teammates Karlee Smith (18th, 15:26.95), Iris Lobatos (26th, 16:03.27), Devyn Cherry (31st, 16:17.63), Riley Thomason (35th, 16:52.90), Brooke Carpenter (41st, 17:46.88) and Grace Dillow (47th, 18:40.69).

Kira Merendino led the Orangefield Lady Bobcats, finishing 25th with a 15:59.03. She was followed by teammates Sally Crosby (27th, 16:07.61), Cadence Harrelson (33rd, 16:38.85) and Kaylee Smith (42nd, 18:01.19).

Keiffer Reed led the LC-M boys, placing eighth with a 19:39.56. He was followed by teammates Jacob Langlois (22nd, 21:13.62), Ryan Foreman (26th, 21:43.37), Chase Fisher (31st, 22:40.69), Jason Perez (40th, 24:22.67), Jonathan Butler (41st, 24:23.51), Jeremiah Alvarez (47th, 27:33.27) and Robert McBride (49th, 28:25.23).

Cody Strause paced the Orangefield Bobcats, finishing eighth with a 19:42.51. He was followed by teammates Bryce Moore (11th, 19:48.44), Brayden Babin (19th, 20:28.06), Timothy Trammell (20th, 20:31.31), Leyton Loft (27th, 21:52.75) and Dakota Williford (34th, 23:29.89).

Bridge City’s Victor Hernandez placed 30th in the 5A-6A race with a 19:35.04.

In the 4A-and-Under race, Bridge City’s Liam Faulkner was 12th with a 19:49.67 followed by teammates Cameron Lyons (24th, 21:17.97) and Seth Kelone (37th, 23:48.34).