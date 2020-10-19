LC-M’s DuBose, Gonzales take ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in support of Dallas

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears have spirit about everything they do and last Friday they showed that spirit during their pep rally as they cheered on Principal Ryan DuBose and Coach Hunter Gonzales as they took the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in support of local community leader and business owner, Tony Dallas.

Gopher Industries owner David Jones challenged DuBose who in turn challenged Eric Peevey of Westbrook High School, Josh Smalley, Orangefield High School and Allen DeShazo of Bridge City.

When Dallas heard this was happening today, he sent a note to the school saying, ”Hey Bears, this is Tony Dallas. I want y’all to know how much I appreciate y’all and especially Mr. Dubose. BTW, I miss your jokes of the day. (DuBose is notorious for the groaners he comes up with daily) Research is key and so is spreading awareness. So, from this Mustang, and I sincerely mean this, Go Bears.”