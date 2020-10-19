expand
Ad Spot

October 19, 2020

Photo courtesy LC-MCISD (From left), David Jones, Hunter Gonzales, Tony Dallas, Jake Nash and Ryan DuBose get together during the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge during the LC-M Pep Rally last Friday.

LC-M’s DuBose, Gonzales take ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in support of Dallas

By Van Wade

Published 11:04 am Monday, October 19, 2020

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears have spirit about everything they do and last Friday they showed that spirit during their pep rally as they cheered on Principal Ryan DuBose and Coach Hunter Gonzales as they took the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in support of local community leader and business owner, Tony Dallas.

Gopher Industries owner David Jones challenged  DuBose who in turn challenged Eric Peevey of Westbrook High School, Josh Smalley, Orangefield High School and Allen DeShazo of Bridge City.

When Dallas heard this was happening today, he sent a note to the school saying, ”Hey Bears, this is Tony Dallas. I want y’all to know how much I appreciate y’all and especially Mr. Dubose. BTW, I miss your jokes of the day. (DuBose is notorious for the groaners he comes up with daily) Research is key and so is spreading awareness. So, from this Mustang, and I sincerely mean this, Go Bears.”

 

More News

Ronald B. Russell

LC-M’s DuBose, Gonzales take ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in support of Dallas

Stimulus talks impact gas prices nationally

LC-M’s Fisher roll to Miller CC title; OC runners fare well

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar