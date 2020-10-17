Community Briefs 10.17.20

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

VFW Auxiliary Fall Garage Sale

Due to Hurricane Delta, the Orange VFW Post 2775 Auxiliary Garage Sale has been moved to Saturday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information contact Chairman Mary Snapp at 409-697-0380

Orange Firestation Drive thru

Orange Fire Department will host a Drive Thru in lieu of the annual Open House for Halloween. The event will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Orange Police Department and Orange Public Library will host similar events at the same time.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Pumpkin Patch, decorating contest

Total Care Bridge City will be busy in October with the “Pumpkin Patch”.

There will be a Pumpkin Decorating Contest with prizes for first, second and third-place. The entry fee is one canned food item along with the decorated pumpkin that can be dropped off at Total Care, located at 1650 Texas Avenue, between Oct. 1-Oct. 21.

There is also a free mini photo shoot on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 with the donation of one canned food item. Sign up for a time slot on the website at www.tcmedicalhome.com.

Pumpkin Patch viewing days will be Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 26-30.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) is hosting a free Household Hazardous Waste and Scrap Tire Collection Event 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sat., October 24 at Bridge City Intermediate School parking lot at 1029 West Roundbunch Road in Bridge City.

The event is open to all southeast Texas residents.

During this free event, the SETRPC collects items that could pose health and environmental risks if disposed of improperly.

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.