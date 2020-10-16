Orange Police Beat 10.8-10.15.2
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 8 – October 15, 2020:
Thursday, Oct. 8
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1400 block of Cordrey Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service road at Bobhall Road.
- Public intoxication at the 1600 block of North Lutcher
Friday, Oct. 9
- Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
Saturday, Oct. 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Assault on a police officer at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Sexual assault in the Orange area
- Traffic problem at Interstate 10 eastbound at 16th Street
Sunday, Oct. 11
- Stolen vehicle at the 1500 block of 37th Street
- Traffic hazard at the west bound area at Adam’s Bayou
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1700 block of Link Ave
Monday, Oct. 12
- Assault at the 2300 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at the 1500 block of Barkins Ave
- Shoplifting at the 3700 block of 16th Street
Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Criminal traffic violation at the south feeder at 16th Street
- Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- Assault at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Assault on Cove Drive
- Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Weapons offense at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive
- Sexual offense in the Orange area
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service road at 27th Street
Thursday, Oct. 15
- Damaged property at the 500 block of Knox Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Allie Payne Road
- Terroristic threat at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 1100 Green Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Farm to Market Road 1130
- Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Link Ave
- Hit and run at the Bob Hall and Enner
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department