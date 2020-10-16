Orange Police Beat 10.8-10.15.2

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 8 – October 15, 2020:

Thursday, Oct. 8

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1400 block of Cordrey Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service road at Bobhall Road.

Public intoxication at the 1600 block of North Lutcher

Friday, Oct. 9

Assault at the 1300 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105

Saturday, Oct. 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th Street and Interstate 10

Street and Interstate 10 Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Pine Ave

Assault on a police officer at the 100 block of Pine Ave

Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Sexual assault in the Orange area

Traffic problem at Interstate 10 eastbound at 16th Street

Sunday, Oct. 11

Stolen vehicle at the 1500 block of 37 th Street

Street Traffic hazard at the west bound area at Adam’s Bayou

Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1700 block of Link Ave

Monday, Oct. 12

Assault at the 2300 block of 16 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 1500 block of Barkins Ave

Shoplifting at the 3700 block of 16th Street

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Criminal traffic violation at the south feeder at 16 th Street

Street Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Assault at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Assault on Cove Drive

Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Weapons offense at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive

Sexual offense in the Orange area

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service road at 27th Street

Thursday, Oct. 15

Damaged property at the 500 block of Knox Ave.

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th and Allie Payne Road

and Allie Payne Road Terroristic threat at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 1100 Green Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Farm to Market Road 1130

Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Link Ave

Hit and run at the Bob Hall and Enner

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department