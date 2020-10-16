expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

One vehicle involved in two wrecks

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:06 am Friday, October 16, 2020

PRESS RELEASE —  On October 15, 2020, at approximately 1:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a single vehicle crash on FM 1078 in Orange County.

The initial crash report indicates that a 2009 Cadillac passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on FM 1078.  For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a fence and came to rest in a ditch.  Prior to the arrival of DPS Troopers, the vehicle was pulled out of the ditch by an Orange County employee and the vehicle was subsequently involved in a second crash which was investigated by another law enforcement agency.

The driver, 38-year-old Donna Arnold of Port Neches, was not injured in the first crash which was investigated by DPS Troopers.

More News

Man injured in morning wreck

One vehicle involved in two wrecks

Orange Firestation Halloween Drive thru

Man arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar