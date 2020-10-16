expand
October 16, 2020

Man injured in morning wreck

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:17 am Friday, October 16, 2020

PRESS RELEASE — At approximately 7:15a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of FM 2802 and Cross Timbers in Orange County.  The crash involved a commercial motor vehicle.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a commercial motor vehicle was traveling westbound on FM 2802 followed by a Dodge pickup truck.  The driver of the 18-wheeler stopped on FM 2802 to allow eastbound traffic to pass before making a left turn onto Cross Timbers.  As the driver of the commercial motor vehicle began his left turn, the vehicle was rear-ended by the Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge, 29-year-old Cade Weldon of Louisiana, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

This is an ongoing crash investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.

