The Kiwanis Club of Orange is excited to announce that a bit of normal is coming our way in December.

Mayor Larry Spears has given the Kiwanis Club of Orange permission to hold the 71st Annual Christmas Parade, “A TEXAS CHRISTMAS!” There will be, of course, special COVID-19 guidelines that are not optional.

According to Kiwanis Club President Shane Johns, “We were not sure that the event was going to happen this year since the Governor’s restriction of social gatherings on city property included parades. Luckily, he gave mayors the permission to approve selected groups and Mayor Spears gave the parade his approval.”

Modifications for special guidelines this year include:

A longer route, allowing spectators and participants to maintain appropriate distancing

Spectator and participant masks are encouraged at all times

Floats in staging areas will be distanced by 20 feet

Absolutely no candy or merchandise may be distributed during the parade or along the parade route

Float riders will be limited to the County’s maximum allowable group size on December 4 (At this time the number is 10)

Spectators will be encouraged to maintain social distancing standards along the parade route and to gather in groups of no more than the County’s maximum allowable group size on December 4 (At this time the number is 10)

Registration information will be out soon. Look for details on the Kiwanis Club of Orange Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/orangetxkiwanis.