expand
Ad Spot

October 15, 2020

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 10.15.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:47 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

Today, the winter weather outlook was released, calling for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation in our region. If this verifies, a drought will likely form.

A cold front will move through our area tonight, bringing a small chance of rain with it, followed by cooler weather on Friday and Friday night. This weekend will be dry.
Next week will be warmer, and there will be small rain chances each day.
In the tropics, no threat to our region in the short term. We are monitoring a region in the southwestern Caribbean and another region between Bermuda and the Caribbean for a low chance (20%) for tropical development early next week.

More News

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 10.15.20

Death Notices 10.15.20

Twenty-Four Defendants, Including Alleged Aryan Circle Gang Members and Associates Indicted on Racketeering, Firearms, and Drug Chrges in Multiple States

Abbott appoints Kristina Henning to task force on disaster issues affecting elderly and persons with disabilities

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar