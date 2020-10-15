Abbott appoints Kristina Henning to task force on disaster issues affecting elderly and persons with disabilities

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Stephanie Duke, Barbara “Kay” Kizer, and Captain John Spann to the Task Force on Disaster Issues Affecting Persons who are Elderly and Persons with Disabilities for terms set to expire on February 1, 2021. Additionally, he appointed Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames, Neva Fairchild, Chief Carlos Garcia, and Patrick Sturdivant for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023 and appointed Kristina Henning, of Orange, Tim McIntosh, and Marco Trevino for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. Governor Abbott named Chief Carlos Garcia as chair of the Task Force. The Task Force on Disaster Issues Affecting Persons Who Are Elderly and Persons Who Are Disabled will study methods to more effectively accommodate persons who are elderly and persons with disabilities before, during, and after a disaster or emergency evacuation.

Kristina Henning of Orange is Director of Statewide Services for Partners Resource Network. Henning received a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies from Lamar University.

Stephanie Duke of Houston is an attorney for Disability Rights Texas and an Equal Justice Works Disaster Resilience Fellow. She is a member of the American Bar Association and the State Bar of Texas. Duke received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Oklahoma, a Master of Education from Houston Baptist University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Barbara “Kay” Kizer of Lufkin is Founder and President of Kay’s Carry On and a Minister and Pastor at True Freedom International Ministries. She is a member of the Lufkin Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion, and the Disabled Army Veterans. Kizer received a Bachelor of Arts in Human Environmental Studies and Social Work from Southeast Missouri State University.

Captain John Spann of Midlothian is Administrative Patrol Commander for the Midlothian Police Department. He is a board member of the North Texas Public Information Officers Association and a member of the Texas Association of Hostage Negotiators, the Texas Peace Officers Association, and the Emergency Managers Association of Texas. Spann received an Associate degree in Criminal Justice from Navarro College.

Becky Ames of Beaumont is owner of River City Consultants, Inc. and a consultant with GMJ, Inc. She is currently serving her seventh term as Mayor of Beaumont. Ames sits on the Transportation and Communication and the Tourism, Arts, Parks, Entertainment & Sports Committees for the United States Conference of Mayors. Additionally, she is a member of numerous organizations including the Advisory Board of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission, Junior League of Beaumont, Rotary Club of Beaumont, and the Board of Lamar University Friends of the Arts. Ames attended Texas A&M University.

Neva Fairchild of Dallas is the National Aging and Vision Loss Specialist for the American Foundation for the Blind. She is president of The Association for Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind and Visually Impaired and the newsletter editor of American Council of the Blind of Texas. Fairchild received a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling Psychology from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas.

Chief Carlos Garcia of Brownsville is Chief of Police for the Port of Brownsville. Previously, he served as Chief of Police for the City of Brownsville from 2001 until 2011. He is a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the Texas Police Association. Garcia received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Pan American University at Brownsville and a Certificate of Completion for the FBI National Academy’s 173rd Session.

Patrick Sturdivant of San Antonio is Lead Test Engineer for USAA where he promotes digital inclusion. He is a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals, president of his homeowners association, and former board member of San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind. Sturdivant received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from St. Mary’s University.

Timothy “Tim” McIntosh of Port Aransas is Lead Paramedic for Tri-County EMS. He previously served in numerous paramedic and management roles in the State of Texas. McIntosh is a member of Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council and the Nueces County Opioid Taskforce.

Marco Trevino of Edinburg is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Alivio Counseling Services, P.C. He is president of the Board of Community Council of the Rio Grande Valley 211 and a member of the National Association of Social Workers. Trevino received a Bachelor of Science in Social Work and a Master of Science in Social Work from The University of Texas Pan American.