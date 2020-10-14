Vidor Police Beat 10.7-10.13.20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 7 – October 13, 2020:

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Burglary at the 500 block of Teri Drive

Sexual assault in the Vidor area

Assault at the 400 block of West Park

Thursday, Oct. 8

Theft at the 300 block of Woodlawn Street

Friday, Oct. 9

Assault at the 800 block of Westbrook Street

Saturday, Oct. 10

Warrant service at the 100 block of Pineburr Street

Sunday, Oct. 11

Burglary at the 21200 block of Interstate 10

Monday, Oct. 12

Assault at the 100 block of Ethel

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Assault at the 300 block of East Bolivar Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department