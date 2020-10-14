Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.28-10.11.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 28 – October 11, 2020:

Monday, Sept. 28

Theft at the 2600 block of Patillo Road in Bridge City

Disturbance at the 1200 block of Osteen Road in Vidor

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Theft at the 500 block of Needles Street in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Lisa Drive in Vidor

Assault on Westwood Street in Vidor

Vicious animal at the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Theft at the 3500 block of Brent Drive in Orange

Stolen Vehicle at the 1000 block of Orange Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 1200 block of Osteen Road in Vidor

Thursday, Oct. 1

Vehicle collision at the 4200 block of Main Street in Vidor. A vehicle struck a convenience store.

Criminal mischief at the 20000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Traffic stop near Interstate 10 westbound at the 853 exit. The driver was arrested for pending criminal charges.

Friday, Oct. 2

Suspicious circumstances at the 500 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of Kennedy Drive in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 5600 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange

Recovery of a stolen vehicle at the 4000 block of North Hwy 105 in Vidor

Animal bite reported at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for an incident which occurred in Orange.

Assault at the 1700 block of Fox Road in Vidor

Saturday, Oct. 3

Theft at the 7000 block of Morris Road in Orange

Sunday, Oct. 4

Theft at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive in Orange

Recovery of s stolen motorcycle at the 5700 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor.

Theft at the 8900 block of Cardinal Street in Orange.

Monday, Oct. 5

Disturbance at the 8000 block of North State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Disturbance at the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive in Vidor.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Suspicious vehicle at the 4500 block of East Railroad in Vidor

Threats at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Assault at the 1000 block of Pine Cove in Vidor

Theft at the 800 block of Spruce Street in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 2000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange

Runaway at the 1600 block of Bonham Street in West Orange

Thursday, Oct. 8

Threats at the 600 block of East Railroad in Vidor

Runaway at the 100 block of Shiloh Ridge Road in Vidor.

Burglary at the 14000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor.

Theft at the 3100 block of North Main Street in Orange

Friday, Oct. 9

Theft at the 4500 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Theft at the 4600 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Theft on Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Sunday, Oct. 11

Criminal mischief at the 3000 block of Murf Lane in Orange

Assault on Concord Street in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office