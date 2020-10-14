New restaurant opens in Bridge City

By Eric Williams

Leslie’s Place officially opened on Monday in Bridge City. Many residents are familiar with the menu as it is owned by the same person who owns Ten West Diner

in Orange.

Leslie’s Place is located at 2198 Texas Avenue at the old Larosa Mexican restaurant location.

The diner relocated due to damages suffered from Hurricane Laura in August.

“We are so excited, to be back open, and all your favorite staff is here to serve and cook for you,” Leslie Rider, owner said. “We have breakfast all day, daily lunches at $8.95 along with homemade

burgers, chicken, fish, and shrimp baskets, chicken fried steak, chicken fried chicken, hamburger steaks, lots of sandwiches, soups, and gumbo are also available,” Rider added.

The hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is also a drive through for call in orders available by call in at 409-792-5133.

“I could not have done this without the help of my staff and I owe everything to them for their hard work,” Rider said. “We will keep both locations in Orange and Bridge City open once repairs to our Orange location are completed.”