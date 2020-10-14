Lady Bears split matches with Vidor

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears split a pair of District 22-4A matches with the Vidor Lady Pirates.

LC-M (5-4 in district) defeated the Lady Pirates 28-26, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24 Tuesday night.

Alyssa Ammons led the Lady Bears with 13 kills while Trinity Williams had 11.

Hallie Maddox notched 41 assists while Williams posted 29 digs. Chrissy Joseph had six blocks while Maddox and Shannel Anderson each had four aces.

The Lady Bears dropped a tight 25-22, 25-27, 25-18, 12-25, 15-11 decision to the Vidor Lady Pirates on Saturday.

Alyssa Ammons led the Lady Bears with 15 kills.

Hallie Maddox notched 36 assists and 21 digs. Chrissy Joseph had five blocks and Ariah Washington had three. Shannel Anderson claimed five aces.

The Lady Bears will host Orangefield Friday.