Community Briefs 10.14.20

VFW Auxiliary Fall Garage Sale

Due to Hurricane Delta, the Orange VFW Post 2775 Auxiliary Garage Sale has been moved to Saturday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information contact Chairman Mary Snapp at 409-697-0380

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

OC Master Gardener meeting

Thursday, October 15, we will resume in-person monthly meetings, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Ballroom on the Orange County EXPO at 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. All those in attendance MUST wear a face covering. We will maintain six feet apart for social distancing and hand sanitizer will be available. The public is invited to our meetings. For more information please email the link above.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) is hosting a free Household Hazardous Waste and Scrap Tire Collection Event 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sat., October 24 at Bridge City Intermediate School parking lot at 1029 West Roundbunch Road in Bridge City.

The event is open to all southeast Texas residents.

During this free event, the SETRPC collects items that could pose health and environmental risks if disposed of improperly.

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.