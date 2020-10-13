OES completes fundraiser projects

The last two years, the students of Orangefield Elementary have participated in the Adventure Dash Fun Run fundraiser. The proceeds from the 2019 Fun Run went towards building a new outdoor basketball court, which was recently completed. The court includes eight basketball goals as well as areas for Four-Square and Hopscotch. The proceeds from the 2020 Fun Run were used to purchase four sets of risers to help with any campus programs. OES would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the fundraisers and especially our awesome PTA who sponsored the events!