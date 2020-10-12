Operation Blue Santa applications being accepted now

Vidor Police Department will be conducting Operation Blue Santa (“Toys for Tots”) to

assist the citizens of the Vidor area. Applications are required for Blue Santa assistance. The age limit for the children is birth to 12 years of age. Applications are available now at Vidor Police Department 695 East Railroad in Vidor.

The deadline for turning in the application is November 15, 2020 at Vidor Police Department (695 East Railroad). You must turn in proof of Vidor area (Vidor ISD) residency, copies of birth certificates or other documentation showing proof of custody of children with the application.

You may not apply at two locations, if you apply here do not apply at Salvation Army, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and anywhere else. We will be checking the list with each other. If you do apply at two locations, you will be removed and will no longer be eligible for assistance.

For those interested in making a donation, the Vidor Police Department has a toy collection bin out at the police department for new unwrapped gifts.