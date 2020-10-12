Lady Cardinals motor over Silsbee in 3

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals ran their perfect District 22-4A mark to 9-0 with a 25-14, 25=12, 25-12 sweep of the Silsbee Lady Tigers at Cardinal Gym Monday night.

Harlee Tupper led the Lady Cardinals with 13 kills while Taryn Doiron had six and Gracelon Freeman four. Doiron led the way with 17 assists while Tupper had seven.

Tupper notched eight digs with Lauren Richter notching six and Kristine Cervantes contributing five.

Tupper also led the way with eight aces while Doiron had five and Waverlee Cooper three and Demi Carter had a stuff block.

The Lady Cardinals head to Lumberton for a big match Friday.