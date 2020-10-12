Courthouse to reopen at 1 p.m. Monday

Orange County Offices will be reopening to the public Monday at 1 p.m. due to Hurricane Delta. Employees will be returning at 8 a.m. to prepare for opening to the public. Orange County’s main priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of the citizens and employees. The accommodations for the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic will continue in all of the county facilities. To enter into the courthouse, the back door is the only open entry at this time. Due to damages sustained by Hurricane Laura some offices may be relocated at this time and/or may have some construction continuing. Citizens are urged to contact the offices by phone or email to verify the protocol of entry to the specific office. These numbers and email address can be found on our website https://www.co.orange.tx.us/