County gathering information on damages from Delta

All citizens that have sustained damages to their homes or businesses due to Hurricane Delta are urged to submit damages to the following survey by visiting https://survey123.arcgis.com This survey will aid the Office of Emergency Management and partnering agencies as they assess and identify damages and needs within the community. Accurately reporting your location of damages and needs within the community. Accurately reporting your location of damages will allow emergency management to prioritize recovery efforts in the most affected areas. Reporting your damages to emergency management is a voluntary activity, it is not a substitute for reporting damages to your insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

If you or someone you know is not able to fill out the survey online, please call the Crisis Center at 844-965-1386.