Orange Police Beat 9.25-10.7.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 25- October 7, 2020:

Friday, Sept. 25

Threats at the 1400 block of John Ave

Shoplifting at the 1300 block of 16 th Street

Street Threats at the 1700 block of 17 th Street

Street Controlled substance near 16th and Sunset

Saturday, Sept. 26

Weapons offense at the 400 block of Schley Ave

Firing a weapon at the 400 block of Schley Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of 15 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Controlled substance near MLK and Strickland

Sunday, Sept. 27

Controlled substance at the 2700 block of North Lutcher

Monday, Sept. 28

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Controlled substance at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2300 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Womack and farm to Market Road 1078

Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of Dupont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the south service road at Holiday Inn

Assault at the 2400 block of 6th Street

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Brent

Hit and run resulting in injury at the South service road at mile marker 874

Theft at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of Interstate 10

Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62

Fatal hit and run at 16th Street and Interstate 10

Thursday, Oct. 1

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the State Hwy. 87 and Old 87

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Cypress Wood

Friday, Oct. 2

Assault on Bruce Lane

Saturday, Oct. 3

Runaway at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive

Family disturbance at the 2200 block of Tall Oaks Drive

Damaged property at the 600 block of Dupont Drive

Sunday, Oct. 4

Ordinance violation at the 3800 block of Liprie Street

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2100 block of 8th Street

Monday, Oct. 5

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the south service road at State Hwy. 62

Theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Simmons and Interstate 10

Theft at the 1700 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near MLK JR Drive and Strickland

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of South Service Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Mill Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Assault near 10th and Burton

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Theft at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Miscellaneous incidents on Circle R

Miscellaneous incidents at the 2200 block of Sunrise Oak

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 8 th and Front

and Front Assault at the 1800 block of Church Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department