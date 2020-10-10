Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.21-9.27.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 21 – September 27, 2020:

Monday, Sept. 21

Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Lakeview Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 5600 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange

Child sexual assault in Orange

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Theft at the 11000 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange

Burglary at the 11000 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange

Attempted burglary at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 1006 in Orange

Burglary at the 11000 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange

Runaway at the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive in Vidor

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Theft at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Harassment at the 100 block of Stephanie Drive in Orange

Theft at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Theft at the 7900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Animal bite at the 2500 block of Barbara Street in Vidor

Thursday, Sept. 24

Suspicious person at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor

Discharge of a firearm on North Tram in Vidor

Discharge of a firearm at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1131 and Farm to Market Road 105 in Pine Forest

Disturbance at the 1100 block of Liberty Drive in Vidor

Burglary at the 16000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Theft at the 14000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Missing person at the 4500 block of Church House Road in Orange

Animal bite at the 200 block of Walden Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 3000 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange

Animal bite at the 1400 block of Shady Lane in Orange

Disturbance at the 7000 block of Boilermaker Drive in Orange

Friday, Sept. 25

Theft at the 2600 block of Holiman Circle in Orange

Fraud at the 100 block of Happy Home Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 560 block of Tyler Street in Vidor

Fraud at the 2800 block of Marion Road in Vidor

Theft at the 1000 block of Buckingham Drive in Orange

Narcotics incident at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Burglary at the 5500 block of Woodland Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 4200 block of Darlene Street in Orange

Saturday, Sept. 26

Missing person at the 8100 block of Melcer Drive in Orange

Theft at the 2200 block of Waterford Way in Vidor

Disturbance at the 2700 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange

Assault at the 200 block of Border Street

Sunday, Sept. 27

Theft at the 1100 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Theft at the 5800 block of West Grigsby in Vidor

Theft at the 11000 block of Old Hwy 62 in Orange

Assault at the 4600 block of Monroe Street in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office