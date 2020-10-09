Rainbow and Veterans Bridges MAY Close Due to Weather

BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and state emergency management officials continue to monitor the impacts of Hurricane Delta, including the increased threat of strong winds.

DPS reminds motorists that the Rainbow and Veterans Bridges will be closed when wind speeds reach unsafe levels for public travel.

Both bridges will remain closed to traffic until state emergency officials determine that travel across the bridges is safe for the motoring public.

Citizens should stay turned to local television and radio stations for weather and traffic updates. Please visit DriveTexas.org for current road conditions.