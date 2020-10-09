expand
October 9, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 10.9.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:22 am Friday, October 9, 2020

Hurricane Delta

Landfall projections show Delta as a category 2 hurricane Friday evening in eastern Cameron Parish.

Life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds, and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.
In the hardest hit areas, expect widespread power outages, numerous fallen trees, and roof damage to some homes and businesses. Roads will be impassable in many places due to fallen trees, debris, heavy rains, and storm surge.

