October 9, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 1 p.m. 10.9.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:15 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta is still on track to hit eastern Cameron Parish late this afternoon or early evening as a category 2 hurricane.

Rain has been steady across southeast Texas and western Louisiana, where one to three inches of rain has fallen already. Be prepared for flash flooding this afternoon in the heaviest rains.
Winds are increasing – a gust of 60 mph was recorded here at the airport in Lake Charles. Power outages are starting to occur across southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.
Hurricane force winds are expected to move onshore this afternoon and spread inland this evening.
Tides are still rising, despite astronomical tides saying they should be falling. That is due to the storm surge as the hurricane approaches the coast.

