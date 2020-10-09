expand
October 9, 2020

Governor Abbott Urges Texans To Monitor Weather Conditions As Hurricane Delta Impacts The Coast

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:36 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

Hurricane Delta

AUSTIN – As Hurricane Delta approaches landfall and impacts the Texas Gulf Coast, Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texans to continue monitoring weather conditions and be mindful of potential flooding, high wind, heavy rain, and storm surge in East and Southeast Texas. Hurricane Delta, forecast to make landfall in Louisiana Friday evening, will continue to produce tropical storm force winds along the upper Texas coast and in southeast Texas. On Wednesday, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to preposition state resources to respond to any request for assistance from local officials. The Texas State Operations Center remains activated at a Level II (Escalated Response Conditions) in support of Hurricane Delta and the ongoing response to COVID-19.

“Our state-rostered resources have been moved into place to protect our communities as Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans to heed the warnings of local officials and be mindful of flooding, high wind, and heavy rain as this storm makes landfall. We will continue to closely monitor Hurricane Delta and respond to any further developments.”

Texans are urged to heed the guidance of local officials and follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

  • Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home
  • Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.
  • Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit
  • Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.
  • Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.
  • Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.

