Fatal auto-pedestrian crash shuts down State Hwy. 62

At approximately 6:15a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on SH 62, near Tulane, in Orange County.

The initial reports indicate that a pedestrian was struck in front of the RV park on SH 62 in Orange County. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner Jr. DPS Troopers are on scene; however, details are limited.

All southbound traffic lanes of SH 62 were closed for approximately two (2) hours, but have since reopened. Motorists are urged to stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic in the area.