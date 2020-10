Death Notices 10.9.20

Gloria Cormier, 80, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Sue Kay, 82, of Bridge City, passed away on October 8, 2020 in Beaumont. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home.

Helen Moore, 80, of Groves, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Lamar Andrews, 80, of Bridge City, passed away on October 7, 2020, in Port Arthur, Texas. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home