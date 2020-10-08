expand
October 8, 2020

Orange City Hall Closure and Waste Management due to hurricane

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:29 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

Hurricane Delta

All non-essential City of Orange offices will be closed Friday, October 9, 2020 as a precautionary measure concerning Hurricane Delta’s landfall forecast in Southwest Louisiana. Non-essential offices include: City Hall, Orange Public Library, and Neighborhood Facilities Building.

As always, the City of Orange Fire Department, Police Department. and Water and Sewer Department will be on duty.

Waste Management will service its normal Friday route.

