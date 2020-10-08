Hurricane Delta shifts more this morning
Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta has shifted a little more to the west this morning. Because of that, a hurricane warning and storm surge warning is now in effect for Jefferson County
Landfall projections show Delta as a category 2 hurricane on Friday afternoon or evening in Cameron Parish, moving to the northeast across parts of southwest, south central, and central Louisiana Friday night.
Life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds, and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.
Southeast Texas: Jefferson County
Southwest Louisiana: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis Parish
South Central Louisiana: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parish
Central Louisiana: Avoyelles and Rapides Parish
Tropical Storm Warning:
Southeast Texas: Hardin, Jasper, Newton, and Orange County
Central Louisiana: Vernon Parish
Southeast Texas: Jefferson County
Southwest Louisiana: Cameron and Jeff Davis Parish
South Central Louisiana: Acadia, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parish
Flash Flood Watch:
Southwest Louisiana: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron Parish
South Central Louisiana: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parish
Central Louisiana: Avoyelles, Rapides, Vernon Parish