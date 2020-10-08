BC ISD will be closed Friday due to storm threat

A message from Superintendent Todd Lintzen,

Bridge City ISD Parents, Students and Staff,

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The storm has shifted slightly west as of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Bridge City ISD schools will be closed on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Our primary concern from Hurricane Delta if it continues on its current path is tropical force winds that are forecast to hit our area beginning Friday. If the storm shifts more to the west then there will be additional concerns due to increased rain as well as storm surge.

Please continue to monitor the weather and take necessary precautions to remain safe.