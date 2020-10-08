Babin attends Vidor ISD’s Oak Forest Elementary School groundbreaking ceremony

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) participated in Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony for Vidor ISD’s new Oak Forest Elementary School.

“I could not be more pleased to have participated in yesterday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Oak Forest Elementary School in Vidor,” said Babin. “Since Hurricane Harvey devastated our region in 2017, the Vidor Independent School District (ISD) has been working diligently with FEMA to gain the funds needed to replace its Oak Forest Elementary School – which was underwater and severely damaged. Due to a high volume of staff turnover at FEMA, including four different Program Delivery Managers assigned in Region 6, substantial delays prevented Vidor ISD from receiving the federal disaster relief funding necessary to replace the elementary school in a timely manner. Thankfully, the wait is now over.

“Due to the tireless efforts of many, Vidor ISD can finally begin to rebuild and start its journey to once again teaching students in a normal classroom. I’m incredibly proud to have been able to aid this great school at the federal level over the last few years and privileged to represent Oak Forest Elementary and the many who contribute to the outstanding education system in Vidor.”