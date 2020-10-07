expand
Preparing for Hurricane Delta

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Hurricane Delta

Due to Hurricane Delta and the possible high tides and water that may affect our area Orange County has sandbags currently available at

Precinct 1 County Maintenance barn located on North Highway 87 at North Teal Road
Precinct 2 11897 State Highway 62 in Mauriceville directly across from Market Basket on Highway 62

Precinct 3 County Maintenance barn located on 2502 West Roundbunch Road

Precinct 4 County Maintenance barn located on 375 Claiborne Street

Residents are welcome to bag the sand to use to protect their home from rising water. Bring your own shovel.

