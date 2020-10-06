Orange County marriage licenses issued 9.28-10.2.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of September 28 – October 2, 2020:
Darrell Shaver and Ambre Guillot
Robert Clark and Jena Rinkel
Johnny Sanchez and Patricia Cintron-Lugo
Mickey Marshall and Amber Pounds
Jonathon Marshall and Kayla Waldrep
Joshua Shores and Haley Brack
Link Kutscherousky and Tanya Kutscherousky
Brian Norris and Courtney Courville
Terry Caswell and Rebecca Caswell
Kevin Hare and Hazel Defrates
Wesley Ackerman and Kaylee Findley
Logan Mitchell and Bracey Linscomb
Colton Stevenson and Sarah St John
Dustin Sims and Julia Foss
James Bolieu and Christina Broussard
Henry Moore and Kathy Kerr